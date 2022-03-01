Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.720 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.29. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Omnicell by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

