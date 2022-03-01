ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTF. William Blair lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE ONTF traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,217. ON24 has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $634.08 million and a P/E ratio of -65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

