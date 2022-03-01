Open Governance Token (OPEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,438.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $210,785.06 and $38,438.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

