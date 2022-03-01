Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.13. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,980 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $988.21 million and a P/E ratio of -35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
