Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.13. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,980 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.21 million and a P/E ratio of -35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

