Ormeus Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,835.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $101,465.02 and approximately $1,835.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.86 or 1.00050655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.