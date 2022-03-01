Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Critical Review

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Molecular Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -244.94% -118.50% Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Molecular Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Molecular Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Molecular Partners has a consensus price target of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.44%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Molecular Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 46.23 -$53.16 million ($0.32) -5.25 Molecular Partners $9.97 million 81.80 -$66.94 million N/A N/A

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Partners.

Summary

Molecular Partners beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma. The company is also developing MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors; MP0310, which is in Phase I clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MPO317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor; and Peptide-MHC, a tumor-localized immune-cell agonist to attack tumors. It has strategic partnerships with Allergan, Inc. and Amgen SA; and collaboration with AGC Biologics to develop anti-COVID-19 DARPin program. Molecular Partners AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

