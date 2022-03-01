Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.55.
TSE:OVV opened at C$57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.11. The stock has a market cap of C$15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.26. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$58.12.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
