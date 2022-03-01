Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $39.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,369. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,297 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.