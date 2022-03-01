PancakeSwap Trading Down 6.8% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $175.38 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.67 or 0.00015108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 272,354,807 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

