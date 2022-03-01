Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.44

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.44 and last traded at C$29.40, with a volume of 252629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.06.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.95. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at C$4,394,475.42. Insiders sold 88,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,197 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.