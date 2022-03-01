Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $97,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.11. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $279.12 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

