Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

