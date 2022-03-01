Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
