Paysafe (PSFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Paysafe to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PSFE opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSFE. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

