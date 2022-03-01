PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.51. The stock had a trading volume of 74,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,321. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.74. The company has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

