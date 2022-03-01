PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.55 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of PLBY stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 1,440,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 247,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 90,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PLBY Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 58,987 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

