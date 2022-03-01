Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

