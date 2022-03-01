Polis (POLIS) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $49,504.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

