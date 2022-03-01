Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Down 11.4%

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 3,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 418,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.
PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after buying an additional 1,327,045 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $21,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 160.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,988.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 305,515 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
