Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Down 11.4%

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 3,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 418,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after buying an additional 1,327,045 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $21,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 160.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,988.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 305,515 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.