Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.30 and last traded at $151.30. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.74.

Get Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.