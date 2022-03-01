Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Announces Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 16,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,691. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 76,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

