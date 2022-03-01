Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,691. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

