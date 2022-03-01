Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.
Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,691. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
