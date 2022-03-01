Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.70.

AEM stock opened at C$64.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.20. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$58.02 and a 12 month high of C$89.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Insiders sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

