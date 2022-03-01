Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.