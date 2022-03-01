Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

