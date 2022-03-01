Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.33. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2023 earnings at $17.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $185.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $186.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $31,359,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

