Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $851.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

