Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.50

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.50 and last traded at C$27.50, with a volume of 2839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.11.
About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)
