Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.