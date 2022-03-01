Raymond James Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$15.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

TSE ERF opened at C$16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -28.77. Enerplus has a one year low of C$5.94 and a one year high of C$16.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

