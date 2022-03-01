Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Bob Cowdell Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Bob Cowdell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($10,264.32).

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.05) on Tuesday. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 132 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.