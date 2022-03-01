Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 740,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,225,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. 4,885,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.76. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.