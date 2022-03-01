Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) and The Competition

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gran Tierra Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gran Tierra Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gran Tierra Energy Competitors 2181 10750 15484 574 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Gran Tierra Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gran Tierra Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million -$777.97 million 12.00 Gran Tierra Energy Competitors $7.71 billion -$342.32 million 4.75

Gran Tierra Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 8.97% 9.01% 1.84% Gran Tierra Energy Competitors -20.46% 7.42% 6.30%

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy competitors beat Gran Tierra Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

