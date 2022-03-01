RK Asset Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for 4.5% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,662 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,108. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

