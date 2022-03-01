Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.17.

NYSE RHI opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

