Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.11) to GBX 177 ($2.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 136.50 ($1.83).

LON:RR opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.85. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.17).

In other news, insider Warren East bought 19,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($31,555.86). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($15,193.85). Insiders have bought 92,659 shares of company stock worth $10,788,707 over the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

