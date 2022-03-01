Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$120.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of L stock opened at C$98.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.78. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$61.59 and a one year high of C$105.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$614,448.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678.

About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.