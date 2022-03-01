S.A. Mason LLC Sells 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NKE opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

