SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-$112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.78 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 81,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.