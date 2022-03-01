salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.62-4.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.00-32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.80 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.54.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,492,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.21. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,259 shares of company stock valued at $41,722,044. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
