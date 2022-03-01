salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.62-4.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.00-32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.80 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.54.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,492,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.21. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,259 shares of company stock valued at $41,722,044. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.