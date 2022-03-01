San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of SJT stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.80.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.75%.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
