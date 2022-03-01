San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 64.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,227,000.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.