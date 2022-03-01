SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Trading 5.9% Higher

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 508,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 441,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.