Sarcophagus Reaches Market Cap of $8.91 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $8.91 million and $6,205.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.80 or 0.06731087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,180.88 or 0.99853581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002838 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

