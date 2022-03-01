Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

