Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 3,359 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $244.77 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.