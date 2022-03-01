Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “
Shares of WTTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,210. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $911.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95.
About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.