Serum Price Hits $2.06 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Serum has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00004750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $274.56 million and $89.95 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

