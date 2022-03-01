Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Earnings Results

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
