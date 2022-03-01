Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Earnings Results

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

