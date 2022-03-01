Shopping 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $650,488.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.98 or 0.00020620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $650,488.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.89 or 0.06717088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.20 or 1.00032629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,566 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

