Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Declines By 86.4%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the January 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DTRUY traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 109,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.21. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTRUY shares. HSBC started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

