Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Decreases By 98.0%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE DEX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
