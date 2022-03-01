Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Decreases By 98.0%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE DEX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

