Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Decreases By 95.3%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS MICR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 1,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587. Micron Solutions has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

